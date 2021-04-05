Pranay Das from Gauhati East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
IND
|
Gauhati East
Early Life:
Pranay Das is the son of Late Nilmadhab Das. He is 46 years old and is a permanent resident of 16 Janakpur, Birbari, Paltanbazar, Guwahati. He is married to Rimpi Das, a homemaker.
Educational Qualifications:
He is Class 10 passfrom Aurobinda Vidya Mandir at Ulubari in 1991.
Career and Political Life:
He is a self-employed businessman by profession. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate from Gauhati East.