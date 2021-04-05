 Top
Rabiul Hussain from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Rabiul Hussain political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 10:43 AM GMT


Rabiul Hussain's Biography

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Asom Gana Parishad

Chenga

Early Life:

Rabiul Hussain is the son of Late Rahiz Uddin. He is 60 years old and is a resident of Kakdhua village in the Barpeta district. He is married to Rehana Dewan Hussain.

Education:

Rabiul Hussain is a B.A. passfrom B. B. K.College, Nagaon, Barpeta in the year 1981.

Career & Political Life:

Rabiul Hussain is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases against him.


Rabiul Hussain biography 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
