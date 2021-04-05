Rabiul Hussain from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Rabiul Hussain's Biography Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Asom Gana Parishad Chenga

Early Life:

Rabiul Hussain is the son of Late Rahiz Uddin. He is 60 years old and is a resident of Kakdhua village in the Barpeta district. He is married to Rehana Dewan Hussain.

Education:

Rabiul Hussain is a B.A. passfrom B. B. K.College, Nagaon, Barpeta in the year 1981.

Career & Political Life:

Rabiul Hussain is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases against him.