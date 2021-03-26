Ratan Hasda from Gossaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Early life:

Ratan Hasda is a resident of Nayagaon village in Kokrajhar district of Assam. He is the son of David Hasda. He is 27 years old and is a cultivator.

Education:

He studied up to Class X in Kembolpur High School.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Gossaigaon constituency on a Janata Dal United ticket.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 30,600.