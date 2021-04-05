Ratul Patowary from Dharmapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate name: Ratul Patowary
Party name: Indian National Congress (INC)
Constituency: Dharmapur
Early Life-
Ratul Patowary is a resident of Belsor village in Nalbari of Assam. He is the son of BasisthaPatowary. His age is 38 years. He is married to Dipanjali Barman who is a government employee.
Education-
He is LL.B(Bachelor of Law) from University Law College in the year 2009.
Career and Politics-
This is the first time he will contesting Assam polls.RatulPatowary shall be contesting from Dharmapur constituency on an Indian National Congress ticket.
Asset:
The gross total value of his movable asset is estimated at Rs 35.45 lakhs his immovable asset is Rs 2,00,000.