 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Ratul Patowary from Dharmapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Ratul Patowary political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Ratul Patowary from Dharmapur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 9:12 AM GMT

Candidate name: Ratul Patowary

Party name: Indian National Congress (INC)

Constituency: Dharmapur

Early Life-

Ratul Patowary is a resident of Belsor village in Nalbari of Assam. He is the son of BasisthaPatowary. His age is 38 years. He is married to Dipanjali Barman who is a government employee.

Education-

He is LL.B(Bachelor of Law) from University Law College in the year 2009.

Career and Politics-

This is the first time he will contesting Assam polls.RatulPatowary shall be contesting from Dharmapur constituency on an Indian National Congress ticket.

Asset:

The gross total value of his movable asset is estimated at Rs 35.45 lakhs his immovable asset is Rs 2,00,000.

Ratul Patowary Ratul Patowary biography Ratul Patowary political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X