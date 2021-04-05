Rupdhan Ahmed from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

 Top
Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 10:57 AM GMT


Rupdhan Ahmed's Biography

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Bahujan Maha Party

Chenga

Early Life:

Rupdhan Ahmed is the son of Abdul Rouf. He is 33 years old and is a resident of Bechimari village in Barpeta district. He is married to Tonowara Begum.

Education:

Rupdhan Ahmed is a Class 8 pass from Pub Chenga High School in 2003.


Career & Political Life:

Rupdhan Ahmedis contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Bahujan Maha Party (BMP). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


