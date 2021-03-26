Saidur Islam from Gossaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Early life:

Saidur Islam is a resident of Hawriapet village in Kokrajhar district of Assam. He is the son of Dorud Jamal. Saidur is 36 years old. He is a social worker and an agriculturist.

Education:

He is HSLC (Matric) pass from Nabajyoti High Madrassa in 2001.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Gosaigaon constituency on a National Road Map Party of India ticket.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 24, 930 and his immovable assets have a market value of Rs 2 Lakh.