Saidur Islam from Gossaigaon: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Saidur Islam Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party :
National Road Map Party of India.
Constituency:
Gossaigaon
Early life:
Saidur Islam is a resident of Hawriapet village in Kokrajhar district of Assam. He is the son of Dorud Jamal. Saidur is 36 years old. He is a social worker and an agriculturist.
Education:
He is HSLC (Matric) pass from Nabajyoti High Madrassa in 2001.
Career and Politics:
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Gosaigaon constituency on a National Road Map Party of India ticket.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 24, 930 and his immovable assets have a market value of Rs 2 Lakh.