Sailendra Nath from Kokrajhar East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 6:20 AM GMT

Sailendra Nath Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party :

IND

Constituency:

Kokrajhar East

Early life:

Sailendra Nath is a resident of Thuribari Village, Kokrajhar (BTR) district of Assam. He is the son of Late Lal Mohan Brahma. He is 71 years old and is a retired person.

Education:

Sailendra completed his graduation from Kokrajhar College in 1972.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Kokrajhar East constituency as an Independent Candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 26, 900and his immovable assets are worth Rs 10 Lakh.


