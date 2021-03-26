Sailendra Nath from Kokrajhar East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Early life:

Sailendra Nath is a resident of Thuribari Village, Kokrajhar (BTR) district of Assam. He is the son of Late Lal Mohan Brahma. He is 71 years old and is a retired person.

Education:

Sailendra completed his graduation from Kokrajhar College in 1972.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Kokrajhar East constituency as an Independent Candidate.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 26, 900and his immovable assets are worth Rs 10 Lakh.