Sailendra Nath from Kokrajhar East: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sailendra Nath Biography
Candidate Gender
Male
Party :
IND
Constituency:
Kokrajhar East
Early life:
Sailendra Nath is a resident of Thuribari Village, Kokrajhar (BTR) district of Assam. He is the son of Late Lal Mohan Brahma. He is 71 years old and is a retired person.
Education:
Sailendra completed his graduation from Kokrajhar College in 1972.
Career and Politics:
He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Kokrajhar East constituency as an Independent Candidate.
Asset:
According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 26, 900and his immovable assets are worth Rs 10 Lakh.