Santanu Sarma from Patacharkuchi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Indian National Congress Patacharkuchi

Early Life:

Santanu Sarma is the son of Naba Kumar Sarma. He is 45 years old, resident of MaripurAnandapur, Nityananda, Patacharkuchi. He is married to Pranita Devi.





Education:

He has completed a Master of Commerce from Gauhati University in the year 2004.





Career and Political Life:

He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Indian National Congress from Patacharkuchi Constituency.