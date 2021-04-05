Santanu Sarma from Patacharkuchi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Candidate Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
Indian National Congress
|
Patacharkuchi
Early Life:
Santanu Sarma is the son of Naba Kumar Sarma. He is 45 years old, resident of MaripurAnandapur, Nityananda, Patacharkuchi. He is married to Pranita Devi.
Education:
He has completed a Master of Commerce from Gauhati University in the year 2004.
Career and Political Life:He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Indian National Congress from Patacharkuchi Constituency.