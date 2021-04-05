 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Santanu Sarma from Patacharkuchi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Santanu Sarma political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Santanu Sarma from Patacharkuchi: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 12:07 PM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Indian National Congress

Patacharkuchi

Early Life:

Santanu Sarma is the son of Naba Kumar Sarma. He is 45 years old, resident of MaripurAnandapur, Nityananda, Patacharkuchi. He is married to Pranita Devi.


Education:

He has completed a Master of Commerce from Gauhati University in the year 2004.


Career and Political Life:

He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Indian National Congress from Patacharkuchi Constituency.


Santanu Sarma Santanu Sarma biography Santanu Sarma political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X