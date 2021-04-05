Satya Chandra Arjya from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Satya Chandra Arjya Biography Candidate Gender Male Party: BharatiyaGanaParishad Constituency: Bhabanipur

Early life:

Satya Chandra is a resident of Sharania village, Salbari in Baksa district of Assam. He is the son of Late ShachindraArjya. He is 42 years old.

Education:



He is a Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Srijangram Govt. Aided High School, in the year 1995.





Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Bhabanipur constituency on a BharatiyaGana Parishad ticket.





Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 5, 72,327and his spouse's movable assets are worth Rs 1lakh. His total immovable assets have a market value of Rs 6 lakh and his spouse's immovable assets are worth Rs 15 lakh.