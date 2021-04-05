 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Satya Chandra Arjya from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Satya Chandra Arjya political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 1:05 PM GMT


Satya Chandra Arjya Biography

Candidate Gender

Male

Party:

BharatiyaGanaParishad

Constituency:

Bhabanipur

Early life:

Satya Chandra is a resident of Sharania village, Salbari in Baksa district of Assam. He is the son of Late ShachindraArjya. He is 42 years old.

Education:


He is a Class 12 (Higher Secondary) pass from Srijangram Govt. Aided High School, in the year 1995.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Bhabanipur constituency on a BharatiyaGana Parishad ticket.

Asset:

According to the nomination filed with the Election Commission of India, his total movable assets are worth Rs. 5, 72,327and his spouse's movable assets are worth Rs 1lakh. His total immovable assets have a market value of Rs 6 lakh and his spouse's immovable assets are worth Rs 15 lakh.


Satya Chandra Arjya Satya Chandra Arjya biography Satya Chandra Arjya political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X