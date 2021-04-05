Sekh Nurul Alam from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

|
Sekh Nurul Alam's Biography
|
|
Candidate's Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|
Chenga
Early Life:
Sekh Nurul Alam is the son of Late Abdul Gani. He is 41 years old and is a resident of Sarmowjali (Agiathuri), village in Barpeta district. He is married to Tafikan Begum.
Education:
Sekh Nurul Alam is Class X(H.S.L.C.)pass from Padma Nath Sura Bharati Tol in the year 2015
Career & Political Life:
Sekh Nurul Alam is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Republican Party of India (Athawale). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.