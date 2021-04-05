 Top
Sekh Nurul Alam from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 10:55 AM GMT


Sekh Nurul Alam's Biography

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Republican Party of India (Athawale)

Chenga

Early Life:

Sekh Nurul Alam is the son of Late Abdul Gani. He is 41 years old and is a resident of Sarmowjali (Agiathuri), village in Barpeta district. He is married to Tafikan Begum.

Education:

Sekh Nurul Alam is Class X(H.S.L.C.)pass from Padma Nath Sura Bharati Tol in the year 2015

Career & Political Life:

Sekh Nurul Alam is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Republican Party of India (Athawale). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.


