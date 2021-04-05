 Top
Shukur Ali from Jania: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Shukur Ali political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 10:40 AM GMT


Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Assam Jatiya Parishad

Jania

Early Life:

Shukur Ali is the son of late Jabed Ali, aged 48 years, resident of Balikuri, Jania in Barpeta district. He is married to RukiaKhatum.

Education:

He has completed his Masters of Arts (M.A) from Gauhati University in 1995 and Bachelors of Law (LL. B) from Gauhati University in 2002.

Career and Political Life:

He is a lawyer by profession. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 from the Jania constituency on an Assam Jatiya Parishad ticket.


Shukur Ali Shukur Ali biography Shukur Ali political career 
