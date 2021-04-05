Shukur Ali from Jania: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male Assam Jatiya Parishad Jania

Early Life:

Shukur Ali is the son of late Jabed Ali, aged 48 years, resident of Balikuri, Jania in Barpeta district. He is married to RukiaKhatum.

Education:

He has completed his Masters of Arts (M.A) from Gauhati University in 1995 and Bachelors of Law (LL. B) from Gauhati University in 2002.

Career and Political Life:

He is a lawyer by profession. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 from the Jania constituency on an Assam Jatiya Parishad ticket.