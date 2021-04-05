Suban Ali from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name - Suban Ali

Party - Independent

Constituency - Bhabanipu





Early Life

Suban Ali, son of Late MagalSek, is a resident of Diarabari, Bhawanipurin the Barpeta district of Assam. He is married to Hajera Khatun. He is 51 years of age.

Educational Qualifications

He is Class 3 passfrom Pub Madhab Pur L.P School in 1980

Career and Politics

Suban Ali is contesting the Assam Assembly elections as an Independent candidate contesting from the Bhabanipur constituency in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections.

Assets

As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his and his spouse's moveable assets are worth Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 respectively and their immovable assets are worth Rs. 2,00,000 and Rs. 3,00,000 respectively.