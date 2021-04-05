Suban Ali from Bhabanipur: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name - Suban Ali
Party - Independent
Constituency - Bhabanipu
Early Life
Suban Ali, son of Late MagalSek, is a resident of Diarabari, Bhawanipurin the Barpeta district of Assam. He is married to Hajera Khatun. He is 51 years of age.
Educational Qualifications
He is Class 3 passfrom Pub Madhab Pur L.P School in 1980
Career and Politics
Suban Ali is contesting the Assam Assembly elections as an Independent candidate contesting from the Bhabanipur constituency in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections.
Assets
As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his and his spouse's moveable assets are worth Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 respectively and their immovable assets are worth Rs. 2,00,000 and Rs. 3,00,000 respectively.