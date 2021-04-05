 Top
Sukur Ali Ahmed from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 10:49 AM GMT


Sukur Ali Ahmed's Biography

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Indian National Congress

Chenga

Early Life:

Sukur Ali Ahmed is the son of Jahir Uddin. He is 62 years old and is a resident of Pub Mahacharavillage in Barpeta district. He is married to Nazima Khanam.

Education:

Sukur Ali Ahmed is a PU (Higher Secondary) passfrom B. B. K.College, Nagaon, Barpeta in the year 1981.


Career & Political Life:

Sukur Ali Ahmed is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC)from the Chenga constituency. He has 2 criminal cases pending against him.


