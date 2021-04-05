Sukur Ali Ahmed from Chenga: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Sukur Ali Ahmed's Biography Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Indian National Congress Chenga

Early Life:

Sukur Ali Ahmed is the son of Jahir Uddin. He is 62 years old and is a resident of Pub Mahacharavillage in Barpeta district. He is married to Nazima Khanam.

Education:

Sukur Ali Ahmed is a PU (Higher Secondary) passfrom B. B. K.College, Nagaon, Barpeta in the year 1981.





Career & Political Life:

Sukur Ali Ahmed is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC)from the Chenga constituency. He has 2 criminal cases pending against him.