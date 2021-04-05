Tahabil Alom Sarkar from Dhubri: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

TahabilAlom Sarkar's Biography Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Janata Dal (United) Dhubri

Early Life:

TahabilAlom Sarkar is the son of Late Asiyot Ullah Sarkar. He is 43 years old and is a resident of Binnachara village in Dhubri district. He is married to Amila Bibi.

Education:

TahabilAlom Sarkar is Class X (HSLC) pass From Berbhangi H.S School in the year 1995.





Career & Political Life:

TahabilAlom Sarkar is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Janata Dal (United) JD(U). He is a first-time candidate. He has no criminal cases pending against him.