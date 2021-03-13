Sarupathar Constituency - Population, Polling Percentage, Facilities, Parties Manifesto, Last Election Results





Sarupathar is an assembly constituency in Assam located in the Golaghat district. It is also the Sub-Divisional headquarter of the Dhansiri Sub-Division of the district. Sarupathar town has four wards for which elections are held every five years. The town of Sarupathar covers a total area of 3.5 square kilometres. According to the Assam census of 2011, the town has a total population of 10,827, with a density of 3100 per square kilometre. The official language of Sarupathar is Assamese.

Assembly constituency name and number:

Sarupathar is one of the 126 assembly constituencies of Assam. Sarupathar forms a part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha Assembly and bears the number 94.





Parliamentary Constituency:

Kaliabor Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies of Assam which comprises assembly segments such as Sarupathar (94), Golaghat (95), Dergaon (97), Bokakhat (93), Dhing (83), Batadroba (84), Rupohihat (85), Samaguri (88), Kaliabor (89) and Khumtai (96). In the Lok Sabha election of 2019, Gaurav Gogoi, a candidate of the Indian National Congress had won a seat as the Member of Parliament from Kaliabor Lok Sabha Constituency by defeating Moni Madhab Mahanta from Asom Gana Parishad.





District:

The constituency of Sarupathar is located in the administrative district of Golaghat, which attained the status of a district in 1987. The population of Golaghat district is 946,279, out of which 813,263 are Hindus. The district is also home to the famous Kaziranga National Park and Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary.





Number of towns:

Two major towns fall under the constituency - Sarupathar and Barpathar. The town of Sarupathar is the Sub-Divisional headquarter of Dhansiri Sub-Division. Barpathar town also functions as a municipality board.





Number of inhabited villages:

There are as many as 409 inhabited villages under Sarupathar constituency. Sarupathar Gaon, Adarsha Gaon, Basapathar, Bilpathar, Konikhor and Singimari are some of its major villages.





Assembly Status:

The current MLA of Sarupathar Assembly Constituency is Roselina Tirkey. There are no reservations for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe in the constitution.





Total population:

As per Assam census of 2011, the total population of Sarupathar is 343776 out of which 5.12% of its population is urban while the percentage of its rural population is 94.88%.

Number of households:

The number of households in the constituency is 48,523 where 3,959 is the number of its urban population and 44,564 is the number of its rural population.

Water connection:

Sarupathar has water facilities of Over Hand Tank (OHT) and tap water. The people of Sarupathar also have access to tube well/ borehole/ hand pump. There is also an availability of fire-fighting services in some towns.

Streetlight:

There is domestic electrification in Sarupathar. There is also industrial and commercial electrification and road lighting at a few points in Sarupathar.

Municipality reach:

The basic civic infrastructure of Sarupathar is maintained by Sarupathar Municipal Corporation.





Religious group/ demography in the constituency:

There are several religious groups such as Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians living together in harmony in the constituency. Hindus constitute 85% of the population, while Muslims and Christians constitute 11% and 2% of the population, respectively. Regardless of their religion, there is also a mix of communities living in the constituency which comprises Assamese, Bengali, Nepali, Marwari, Manipuri and a few others, where the Assamese people make up the majority of the population.





Caste and tribes in the constituency:

In Sarupathar Assembly Constituency, the ratio of Scheduled Caste is 3.47 and Scheduled Tribe is 8.73.





Top 3 major cities:

The constituency comprises two major towns, i.e., Sarupathar (Town Committee) and Barpathar (Town Committee). As per the records of Census India 2011, the total population of Sarupathar Town Committee is 9,931 of which 5,197 are males and 4,734 are females. The total population of Barpathar town is 7,657 of which 3,968 are males and 3,689 are females.

Male/ female electoral distribution:

The total number of male electors in the constituency is 1,09,009 and female electors in the constituency is 1,01,126.

Sex ratio:

The sex ratio in the constituency of Sarupathar is 911 female per 1000 male.





Child age distribution:

According to the reports released by Census India 2011, the number of children between the ages 0-6 in Sarupathar (TC) is 956, which makes up 9.63% of the total population. The population of children with age 0-6 in Barpathar (TC) is 761 which makes up 9.94% of the total population.





Polling percentage of the last three years:

The polling percentage in the Assembly election of 2016 was 82.19% and the polling percentage of Assembly election of 2011 is 74.4% in Sarupathar constituency. This constituency has proved to be a stronghold for the Indian National Congress for the last ten years with the victory of Aklius Tirkey in 2011 and Roselina Tirkey in 2016. Before that, there was an alternate shift of power between the Asom Gana Parishad and the Indian National Congress.

Result of the last five elections:

In the last five Assam Assembly elections we witness a neck to neck fight between two parties, i.e., Indian National Congress and Asom Gana Parishad, especially between two candidates: Aklius Tirkey and Binod Gowala from respective political parties. Back in 1996, Binod Gowala had won by a total of 45,860 votes. He belonged to the Asom Gana Parishad, and had defeated Aklius Tirkey from Indian National Congress. Then in 2001, Aklius Tirkey of Indian National Congress had won with a total of 50,038 votes by defeating Binod Gowala from Asom Gana Parishad. Again, in 2006, Binod Gowala, from AGP, claimed back his spot by defeating Aklius Tirkey from Indian National Congress with a total of 55, 958 votes. Aklius Tirkey, from INC managed to win back his position in 2011 by winning a total of 74,428 votes and defeated his long-term rival, Binod Gowala, from AGP. He is succeeded by Roselina Tirkey who won a total of 67,150 votes in 2016. She belonged to the Indian National Congress, and had defeated Binod Gowala from Asom Gana Parishad.

Percentage vote share of the last five elections:

In the Assam Assembly Elections of 2016, Roselina Tirkey of Indian National Congress won with 36.05% of the total number of votes. She is followed by Binod Gowala of Asom Gana Parishad who secured 34.48% of the total votes. Independent candidates, namely Biswajit Phukan, Bhadreswar Tantri, Ruhit Basumatary and Dipu Saikia secured 20.02, 2.18, 0.83 and 0.64 per cent of the total votes, respectively. Satya Dev Sahu of All India Democratic Front secured 4.08% of the total votes. However, 1.72% of the total voters decided to choose no candidate. Hence, a total of 3212 votes have gone to the option "None of the above".

Candidates in last election and result:

In the Assam Assembly election of 2016, the candidates who contested the election in Sarupathar are Roselina Tirkey of Indian National Congress, Binod Gowala of Asom Gana Parishad, Satya Dev Sahu of All India United Democratic Front, and independent candidates Biswajit Phukan, Bhadreswas Tantri, Ruhit Basumatary and Dipu Saikia. In the end, Roselina Tirkey emerged as the winner with 67,150 votes, which was 36.05% of the total votes. She was followed by Binod Gowala who was the runner-up with 34.48% of the total votes.





Work done in the last 10 years by the candidate:

In the last five years, Roselina Tirkey, as the MLA, has made many developments in the constituency. She built more religious institutes such as namghars, temples and churches. She also built the entrance of the village called Adarsha Gaon. She worked on the improvement of roads, inaugurated market houses and performed several erosion prevention activities.











