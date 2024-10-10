2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for Han Kang of South Korea

Stockholm: This year’s Nobel Prize winners are being declared through this week and on Thursday, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature was declared. Han Kang, a novelist from South Korea was named for this very prestigious reputation.

The Nobel Prize in Literature for the year 2024 has been announced for South Korean novelist Han Kang for her “intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life” mentioned the Nobel Prize Committee. Some of her noteworthy works include The Vegetarian, The White Book, Human Acts and Greek Lessons.

“I was able to talk to Han Kang on the phone,” said Swedish Academy permanent secretary Mats Malm. “She was having an ordinary day it seemed – had just finished supper with her son. She wasn’t really prepared for this, but we have begun to discuss preparations for December”. This was mentioned by Mats Malm after the announcement. It was also implied that the actual distribution of the awards will take place in the month of December.

The Nobel Prize committee declared the names of the winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the Year 2024 earlier on Wednesday. Three scientists have been named for the distinguished honour this year. The scientists David Baker, Demis Hassabis, and John Jumper have been named for their innovative work with protein.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday announced that the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be awarded with one half going to David Baker, and the other half jointly to Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper, for their groundbreaking contributions to protein science. They will together receive a cash award of 11 million Swedish crowns equivalent to $1.1 million aligned with the citation and certificates.