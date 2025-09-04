3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Uncovered Drain at Kalapahar

Guwahati: Tragedy struck Kalapahar on Wednesday afternoon when a 3-year-old boy lost his life after falling into an uncovered drain near an under-construction bridge.

The child, who lived with his family at the base of the bridge, had gone out to play in a nearby field when he accidentally slipped into the open section of the footpath, where a slab was missing. The incident reportedly occurred around 3:55 PM and was caught on CCTV, showing the child’s desperate struggle before being rescued.

He was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but doctors declared him dead on arrival.



The heartbreaking incident sparked widespread outrage in the area. Local residents accused the contractor and supervising engineer of negligence, claiming the uncovered drain was left unattended despite repeated complaints.



Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/cities/guwahati-city/guwahati-negligence-at-construction-sites-puts-workers-at-risk

Also Watch: