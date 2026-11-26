Guwahati: Thirty-nine Naga ancestral remains repatriated from the University of Oxford’s Pitt Rivers Museum arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on 25th November The remains will be transported to Nagaland for public homage in Kohima, followed by joint burial on 30th November, after the community's decision to lay them to rest together.

The 39 Naga ancestral remains arrived in New Delhi early on 25th November at the cargo facility of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Sharon Longchari, Additional Resident Commissioner of Nagaland House, led the reception in Delhi. Officials representing Nagaland House, the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR), the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) and Research and Repatriation of Ancestral Remains (RRaD) also received the remains.

The formal handover to a Naga delegation took place earlier, on 9th November, in Oxford, United Kingdom.

The 39 remains, primarily skulls, were collected during British colonial rule, with most dating from approximately 1910 to 1940.

After their return from the Pitt Rivers Museum, tribal leaders and community members agreed that all 39 ancestral remains should be buried together at one location in Kohima rather than distributed across different places.

Rev. Dr Wati Aier, convenor of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation, explained the emotional and spiritual significance of bringing the remains home.

“The remains were taken almost a century back. Even in terms of Naga cosmology and spirituality, it is like a part of our being has been taken away to a foreign land. The distance between home and foreign land forms a void and vacuum that has created a trauma for us. Now that at last things are beginning to converge, it is like a chunk of our history is coming back to us,” Aier said.

The remains are scheduled to arrive in Dimapur on 27th November, followed by onward transportation to Kohima.

The homecoming and public observances will take place over three days at designated locations in the Nagaland capital.

The schedule includes:-

November 28, 12 noon: Public homecoming programme at the NBCC Convention Centre, Kohima.

November 29, from 9 am: Public viewing, prayers and wreath-laying at the NBCC Convention Centre.

November 30, 2 pm: Final joint burial rites at Naga Solidarity Park, Kohima.

The programme will allow members of the public to pay homage before the remains are laid to rest together.

Following the homecoming programme and public viewing, the 39 ancestral remains will be taken to Naga Solidarity Park for the final joint burial rites on November 30.

The collective burial follows the decision of Naga tribal leaders and community members to bring all the remains to one resting place.

The repatriation brings back ancestral remains held overseas for nearly a century, allowing the Naga community to conduct collective burial rites in Kohima.