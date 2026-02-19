675 grams of heroin seized in Cachar, one held; CM hails Assam Police

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday lauded the state police after a major drug haul in Cachar district, reiterating the government’s tough stance against narcotics trafficking.
“Drugs in tow? Assam says NO!” the Chief Minister posted on X, revealing that 55 soap cases containing suspected heroin were seized in Cachar.
According to the update, a total of 675 grams of heroin was recovered and one person has been detained in connection with the operation.
He also congratulated the personnel of Assam Police and Cachar Police for the successful operation, tagging the departments in his message and using the hashtag #AssamAgainstDrugs.
The seizure comes amid intensified anti-drug drives across the state.
In a related development earlier this week, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, confiscated heroin valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh in the district.
The operation was carried out on February 16 based on specific intelligence inputs.
Security personnel intercepted a suspect on the Silchar Bypass near Maharpur and recovered the contraband during a search. The individual was apprehended on the spot.
Sharing details on X, Assam Rifles said the joint team achieved a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking in Cachar district, adding that the seized heroin was worth nearly Rs 40 lakh in the illegal market.
Authorities said further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended distribution network of the seized narcotics.
The Assam government has repeatedly asserted its zero-tolerance policy against drugs, with enforcement agencies stepping up surveillance and coordinated operations in vulnerable border districts.