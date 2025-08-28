African Swine Fever Outbreak Triggers Pig Trade Ban in Merapani, Nagaland

Emergency Measures to Prevent Spread

As part of the containment effort, all transportation of pigs and pork products from the Merapani area has been suspended. The directive aims to halt the potential spread of the virus, which is known to transmit through direct contact with infected animals, contaminated feed, and equipment.

Authorities are urging pig farmers, traders, and the general public to comply strictly with biosecurity measures. While ASF poses no threat to humans, it can devastate pig populations and severely impact local livelihoods.

“This is a necessary step to protect the pig farming community and ensure the disease does not spread further,” said an official spokesperson. The ban will remain in place until veterinary teams conduct further investigations and testing to confirm the presence of the virus.