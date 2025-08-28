African Swine Fever Outbreak Triggers Pig Trade Ban in Merapani, Nagaland

Farming community on high alert as authorities move to contain deadly pig disease
Merapani, Nagaland – 28 August 2025:
In response to a suspected outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), authorities in Merapani, Nagaland, have imposed an immediate and indefinite ban on the slaughter, import, and export of pigs.
The order was issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner Longasen Lotha after urgent representations from the Chairman of the Merapani Village Council and a local Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Early signs point to African Swine Fever, a highly contagious disease affecting domestic and wild pigs, with mortality rates that can reach 100%.
Emergency Measures to Prevent Spread
As part of the containment effort, all transportation of pigs and pork products from the Merapani area has been suspended. The directive aims to halt the potential spread of the virus, which is known to transmit through direct contact with infected animals, contaminated feed, and equipment.
Authorities are urging pig farmers, traders, and the general public to comply strictly with biosecurity measures. While ASF poses no threat to humans, it can devastate pig populations and severely impact local livelihoods.
“This is a necessary step to protect the pig farming community and ensure the disease does not spread further,” said an official spokesperson. The ban will remain in place until veterinary teams conduct further investigations and testing to confirm the presence of the virus.
Ongoing Vigilance Across India
African Swine Fever has been a recurring concern across several Indian states in recent years, with outbreaks leading to large-scale culling and financial losses for farmers. The government has called for increased surveillance and cooperation from villagers to manage the crisis effectively.
The authorities have assured that further updates will be issued based on test results and expert consultations. In the meantime, residents are advised to report any unusual pig deaths and avoid transporting livestock without clearance.