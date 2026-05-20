Airtel Becomes First Indian Telecom Operator to Launch 5G Network Slicing for Postpaid Users

Guwahati: Bharti Airtel has become the first telecom operator in India to commercially introduce 5G network slicing technology for its postpaid customers, marking a significant advancement in the country’s telecom sector.

The company on Tuesday launched its new “Priority Postpaid” service powered by 5G slicing technology, a feature already being used in advanced telecom markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore. The technology is designed to offer stable and uninterrupted connectivity even in congested areas such as cricket stadiums, concerts, airports and high-traffic urban zones.

5G network slicing enables telecom operators to divide their network into multiple virtual segments or “slices”, allowing dedicated bandwidth and network resources for specific users or services. Airtel said the move will help deliver faster speeds, lower latency and a more consistent mobile experience for its premium postpaid subscribers.

According to reports, the additional capacity generated through efficient spectrum allocation will be prioritised for Airtel’s postpaid users under the new service. Existing postpaid customers are expected to get access automatically, while prepaid customers can upgrade through the Airtel app or retail stores.

Industry experts see the move as an important step towards monetising 5G services in India, especially as telecom operators seek to differentiate premium offerings amid rising data consumption and network congestion.

However, the launch has also triggered discussions around net neutrality, with some experts questioning whether prioritised connectivity for select users could create a differentiated internet experience.