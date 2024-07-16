All Assam Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Association to go on Dispur 'Gherao' threatens Government

Guwahati: The All Assam Fair Price Shop Dealer's Association has condemned the acts of the Assam Government for not releasing the funds under their subsidized scheme. 11 districts of fair price shop dealers have participated in the protest. Dispur 'Gheraou's' activity will take place soon if the actions are not taken to provide a remedy. It is also worth mentioning that there will be a discussion on 18th July with Ranjit Das Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, as the sources said

The protest is intensified by the fair price shop dealers with different slogans when one says "We know to keep hold of our strength if the government doesn't comply with our demands"

"We are common man and villagers, who believe in hardships and struggle. we have given our road cost for the transportation and buying of fair price rice from our pockets but we are not paid yet and the due is for six months" said one of the sufferers

Kalyan kumar Sharma, the Gen. Sec(kamrup) of AAFPSDA reported to Sentinel that "we are instigated to hold the protest for our demands are not fulfilled after many attempts of request to the Government. Since February we have not received any commission. Since 2015 -2019 for 40 months Rs42.90p is pending. There are also other 11 demands of which firstly are Rs 30000 is to be paid as honorarium, supply of fair price sugar, to entitle a ration card for every candidate, to name a few. He also supported his argument that they fought against corona and distributed rice risking their lives to death"

The Association also pointed out technical problems in linking ration distribution to Aadhaar numbers, like non-availability of data network, server failures, and mismatch of fingerprints, and requested the government for alternative arrangements that should be ensured to minimize harassment of consumers.

