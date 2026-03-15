Amit Shah Unveils and Launches Health Projects Worth Rs 2,092 Crore in Assam

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday rolled out a series of healthcare initiatives in Assam, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects with a combined investment of about Rs 2,092 crore.
At an event in Guwahati, Shah inaugurated the newly built Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 675 crore. The facility is expected to enhance medical education and improve access to healthcare services in the region.
The Union minister also virtually opened two cancer treatment centres in Golaghat and Tinsukia which have been set up under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation with an investment of around Rs 135 crore each.
As part of the programme, Shah also laid the foundation stones for super-speciality hospital facilities at the medical colleges in Diphu, Jorhat and Barpeta. These projects are estimated to cost Rs 220 crore, Rs 310 crore and Rs 284 crore respectively.
Additionally, the Home Minister initiated the construction of a new Swasthya Bhawan in Guwahati with a projected cost of Rs 218 crore.
He also laid the foundation stone for a district hospital in Abhayapuri, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 115 crore.
Shah reached Assam on Saturday evening for a two-day visit. This marks his fourth visit to the northeastern state in the last four months.