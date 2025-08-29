Amit Shah Unveils New Brahmaputra Wing at Assam Raj Bhawan, Launches Forensic Lab and Security Projects

Boost for Security Forces

In addition to these inaugurations, Shah also laid the foundation stones and virtually launched various development projects for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Assam Rifles. These initiatives include new housing complexes, upgraded barracks, and modernised hospitals, designed to improve living and working conditions for personnel stationed in the Northeast.

Earlier in the day, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, Shah participated in a ceremonial prayer at a temple within the Raj Bhawan premises. He also performed a traditional gau pujan (cow worship) and planted a Sindur tree, symbolising prosperity and tradition.

Honouring Assam’s Socialist Legacy

Later, Shah is set to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Golap Borbora, Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister and a noted socialist leader. The programme will commemorate Borbora’s contributions as a freedom fighter, parliamentarian, and head of the Janata Party government between 1978 and 1979.

Shah’s visit underscores the Centre’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, cyber capabilities, and security readiness in the Northeast, while also paying homage to the state’s political legacy.

