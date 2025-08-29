Amit Shah Unveils New Brahmaputra Wing at Assam Raj Bhawan, Launches Forensic Lab and Security Projects

GUWAHATI — Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati on 29 August, marking a significant addition to Assam’s administrative infrastructure. He was received at the event by Assam Governor Laxmi Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
During his two-day visit to the state, Shah also virtually inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory–North East, set up at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon. The state-of-the-art facility, built at a cost of ₹45 crore, aims to strengthen digital investigations and cybercrime analysis in the region.
Boost for Security Forces
In addition to these inaugurations, Shah also laid the foundation stones and virtually launched various development projects for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Assam Rifles. These initiatives include new housing complexes, upgraded barracks, and modernised hospitals, designed to improve living and working conditions for personnel stationed in the Northeast.
Earlier in the day, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, Shah participated in a ceremonial prayer at a temple within the Raj Bhawan premises. He also performed a traditional gau pujan (cow worship) and planted a Sindur tree, symbolising prosperity and tradition.
Honouring Assam’s Socialist Legacy
Later, Shah is set to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Golap Borbora, Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister and a noted socialist leader. The programme will commemorate Borbora’s contributions as a freedom fighter, parliamentarian, and head of the Janata Party government between 1978 and 1979.
Shah’s visit underscores the Centre’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, cyber capabilities, and security readiness in the Northeast, while also paying homage to the state’s political legacy.
Top of Form
Bottom of Form