Anti Microbial Resistance: An Increasing Medical Problem

Guwahati: Anti Microbial Resistance (AMR) has emerged as one of the principal public health problems of the 21st century. It is the ability of the bacteria and the other microorganism to resist the drug used to kill, inhibit and to stop their growth. Bacteria which are causing common or severe infections have developed resistance to each new antibiotic coming to market and the increased resistance leads to elevated costs associated with more expensive antibiotics. When the antibiotics are taken, under the selective pressure susceptible bacteria are killed while the bacteria which are naturally or intrinsically resistant or that have acquired the resistance against antibiotics have greater chance to survive and multiply.

The most common reasons which leads to increase in AMR are due to overuse, inappropriate choices and inadequate dosing of the antibiotics. Nowadays people use the antibiotics as a "wonder drug" thinking that it will cure all the diseases (self medication)and this is where all the problems begins.

Antibiotic sensitivity test plays a huge role before prescribing an antibiotic which helps to find out which antibiotic will be most effective against particular organism.The use of antibiotics in agriculture sector for Better production purpose is also an controversial practice nowadays.

As it creating a great havoc among the medical, paramedical, veterinary and agriculture sector as a global health issue, So the One Health Approch is one of the solution that brings all together from relevant sector for implementation monitoring and by finding the ways to mitigate AMR .So the people should be aware of this problem, especially the people from the backward areas (where the hospital facilities are not much available)to get rid of it by minimising unnecessary and over prescribing of antibiotics and by having good hygiene and infection control practices.

Asha Devi (2021-vl-33), 3rd Year, Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Sciences.