APDCL Announces 36-Hour System Downtime for Cloud Migration

"It is to inform our valuable consumers that in connection with the ongoing cloud migration activities, a system downtime of 36 hours has been scheduled from 9:00 PM on 28/02/2026 to 9:00 AM on 02/03/2026. During the aforesaid shutdown period, all public as well as internal applications and portals, including ARMS, Consumer Portal, EasyPay, MyBijulee, BijuleeBandhu and other associated systems shall remain temporarily unavailable," APDCL said.