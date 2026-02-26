APDCL Announces 36-Hour System Downtime for Cloud Migration

Guwahati: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has informed consumers about a scheduled system downtime of 36 hours due to ongoing cloud migration activities.
According to an official statement, the shutdown will begin at 9:00 PM on February 28, 2026, and continue until 9:00 AM on March 2, 2026.
During this period, all public and internal applications and portals — including ARMS, Consumer Portal, EasyPay, MyBijulee and BijuleeBandhu — will remain temporarily unavailable.
APDCL has advised prepaid consumers to maintain adequate balance to ensure uninterrupted electricity service during the downtime. The utility expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to consumers.
