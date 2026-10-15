APJ Abdul Kalam’s 95th Birth Anniversary: Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to ‘People’s President’

Guwahati: India observed the 95th birth anniversary of former President and renowned scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam today- 15th October , remembering his contributions to science, education and national development.

Popularly known as the ‘Missile Man of India’ and the ‘People’s President’, Kalam played a significant role in advancing India’s space research, missile technology and defence capabilities. His life and achievements continue to inspire students and young people across the country.

The day is also associated with World Students’ Day, reflecting Kalam’s lifelong commitment to education, teaching and youth empowerment. He believed that knowledge, innovation and hard work were essential for the country’s progress.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the former President in a post on social media platforms.

“Remembering the People's President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary,” Sarma wrote.

He recalled Kalam’s journey from Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, describing his life as one worth emulating. The Chief Minister highlighted his emphasis on knowledge and nationalism, as well as his contributions to strengthening India’s defence capabilities.

Sarma also recalled Kalam’s visits to Assam, describing them as enriching experiences, particularly for students. He expressed hope that the former President’s ideals would continue to guide future generations.