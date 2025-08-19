APSC Drops Controversial Manipur Question After Meitei Group’s Protest

Commission assures no political involvement in exam process

In response, APSC Chairman Debaraj Upadhyaya clarified that question papers are prepared by independent subject experts and remain sealed until the day of the examination. “We don’t have any role in setting the questions. These are prepared by different subject experts and sealed. There is no political involvement whatsoever,” he asserted.

Recognising the sensitivity of the issue, the APSC formally informed the MHS via email: “This is to inform you that the Assam Public Service Commission has decided to drop/delete/cancel Question No. 95.”

The MHS welcomed the commission’s decision, describing it as a step in the right direction, while also urging greater caution and sensitivity in future. “This incident reveals a deeper issue — the need for scrutiny when questions touch upon ongoing ethnic or political conflicts,” the group said.

The controversy has sparked broader discussions on the responsibilities of public examination bodies in handling sensitive topics, especially in regions affected by inter-ethnic tensions.