Argentina Defeats England to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026

Guwahati: The defending champions Argentina secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in a crucial semi-final at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday night. The high-stakes encounter proved decisive in shaping the future of the tournament, with the winners earning a place in Sunday's final and the losers dropping into the third-place play-off.

England looked set to book their first World Cup final appearance since 1966 after Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead in the second half.

However, Argentina mounted a late comeback, inspired by captain Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, facing England for the first time in his 205th appearance for Argentina, provided two decisive assists in the closing stages of the match.

Midfielder Enzo Fernández equalised before substitute Lautaro Martínez scored the winner just minutes later, completing a remarkable turnaround and sealing Argentina's place in the final.

Goalscorers:-

England: Anthony Gordon -1 and Argentina: Enzo Fernández - 1, Lautaro Martínez -1

Argentina will now face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on 19th July, as Lionel Scaloni's side aims to become back-to-back world champions.

England, meanwhile, will take on France in the Bronze Final, also known as the third-place play-off, on 18th July, after falling just short of a place in the championship match.