Army, Assam Rifles Conduct Helicopter Troop Exercise in Arunachal

Changlang: The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles on Saturday carried out a successful helicopter-based troop insertion exercise at Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, underlining their operational readiness in the remote border region, officials said.
Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the exercise was conducted jointly by the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles as part of efforts to strengthen preparedness in difficult terrain.
"Troops were inserted swiftly through a heli-borne operation in the strategically important Vijaynagar Salient," he added.
According to Lt Col Rawat, the drill was aimed at testing rapid deployment capabilities and improving operational orientation in challenging and isolated areas.
The exercise demonstrated the forces’ ability to induct acclimatised troops quickly into a simulated operational environment, reflecting readiness to respond to evolving security situations.
He said the operation focused on speed, coordination and precision, with the troops executing the task under realistic conditions
“The personnel displayed a high level of professionalism, adaptability and combat readiness throughout the exercise,” Rawat added.
The joint drill helped extend operational reach and further strengthened coordination between the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles.
Such exercises are crucial for fine-tuning standard operating procedures, improving interoperability and reinforcing joint response mechanisms in sensitive border regions.
Changlang district, known for its rugged and scenic terrain, lies in the southeastern part of Arunachal Pradesh and shares an international border with Myanmar, making it strategically significant.