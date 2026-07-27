Arshdeep Singh Confirms Relationship with Model Samreen Kaur

Guwahati: On Sunday, India’s fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has officially confirmed his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur through romantic post on Instagram.

The left-arm pacer shared two photographs of himself with Samreen, in which the couple are seen embracing each other. Keeping the caption brief, Singh simply wrote, "My Person", as netizens, celebrities and friends poured congratulatory messages

Samreen Kaur, born on 7th September 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir, first gained national recognition after representing the Union Territory as a finalist in Femina Miss India 2018. After her success in the beauty pageant, she established herself as a model before making her transition into acting.

She has appeared in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and featured in films including 83 and Sardaar Ji 2. In addition to her work in films and digital entertainment, Samreen has starred in several popular music videos alongside leading singers such as Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah and Guru Randhawa. Among her notable appearances are the songs Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha, which helped further raise her profile in the entertainment industry.