Arunachal Cabinet Approves New Exam Rules, Stronger ILP System and Austerity Measures

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday took several important decisions related to recruitment exams, Inner Line Permit (ILP) enforcement, government expenditure, urban development and tourism promotion.

A major decision of the Cabinet was the approval of the “Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Rules, 2026.” The new rules are aimed at stopping question paper leaks and unfair practices during recruitment examinations.

The new rules will help implement the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination Act, 2024 and create systems for monitoring, reporting and investigating exam-related offences.

The Cabinet also approved fresh guidelines to strengthen the ILP system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. The state will introduce a digital e-ILP platform with QR-code verification at check gates to prevent fake permits.

The revised system will also include Aadhaar-based authentication, mandatory police verification and sponsor accountability for work permits. The government announced stricter penalties for ILP violations, including a ban of up to two years for offenders.

To ensure proper implementation, district task forces and surprise inspections at entry points, markets and worksites will be conducted regularly.

The Cabinet also announced several austerity measures following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for reducing unnecessary expenditure and conserving resources.

These measures include a 50% reduction in convoys of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and ministers, along with a one-year ban on foreign travel by ministers and government officials.

The government also adopted a “Virtual First” policy for official meetings and decided not to purchase new vehicles except for emergency services. Departments have been directed to fully adopt e-office systems by March 2027 and maintain air-conditioner temperatures at 24°C or above to reduce electricity consumption.

In the urban sector, the Cabinet approved the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Rules, 2026 for regulation of rental housing through Rent Authorities and Rent Tribunals.

The Cabinet also approved the Pineapple Expo at Bagra in West Siang district as an annual event to promote agro-tourism and food processing.

Additionally, financial assistance for gallantry award winners from the state was increased, with Param Vir Chakra recipients now set to receive Rs 1 crore.