Arunachal Hydropower Row Deepens, Protestors Vandalise MLA Residence

Itanagar: Public anger surrounding the disputed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has taken a violent turn in Arunachal Pradesh, culminating in a targeted assault on a local lawmaker's property.

An agitated crowd descended upon the Upper Siang residence of Oni Panyang, the People's Party of Arunachal legislator representing the Geku-Mariyang constituency. The demonstration quickly degraded into vandalism, leaving the MLA's home heavily damaged. Disseminated footage from the scene depicted a chaotic aftermath, including shattered windows, overturned furniture, and severely defaced interior walls.

The incident represents a sharp escalation in grassroots resistance against the proposed mega-dam on the Siang River. Indigenous communities and local activists have long voiced fierce opposition to the colossal hydropower scheme, warning of devastating consequences for the local ecosystem, traditional livelihoods, and ancestral tribal lands.

Following the unrest, security personnel were rapidly deployed across the volatile district to restore order and quell further disturbances. Whilst law enforcement authorities have not yet issued formal statements regarding arrests, the high-profile attack underscores the deepening societal divide and volatile public sentiment surrounding the state's aggressive push for large-scale hydroelectric infrastructure.