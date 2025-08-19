Arunachal MLA Flags Off Youth-Led Expedition to Ladakh's Mount Kang Yatse II

Everester Tagit Sorang leads six-member team on high-altitude mission



Itanagar, 19 August 2025 – A six-member mountaineering team from Arunachal Pradesh has set off on an ambitious expedition to climb Mount Kang Yatse II in Ladakh, led by renowned Everester Tagit Sorang.

The ceremonial send-off took place at Namchoom’s official residence in Itanagar. Namchoom, who represents the Namsai constituency and serves as Advisor to the Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, expressed pride in supporting the expedition. “Adventure sports play a key role in shaping character, discipline, and national pride among young people,” he said.

The team comprises six trained mountaineers, including one woman from Tawang district, all of whom have undergone professional training at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang.