Arunachal MLA Flags Off Youth-Led Expedition to Ladakh's Mount Kang Yatse II

Everester Tagit Sorang leads six-member team on high-altitude mission
Itanagar, 19 August 2025 – A six-member mountaineering team from Arunachal Pradesh has set off on an ambitious expedition to climb Mount Kang Yatse II in Ladakh, led by renowned Everester Tagit Sorang.
The ceremonial send-off took place at Namchoom’s official residence in Itanagar. Namchoom, who represents the Namsai constituency and serves as Advisor to the Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, expressed pride in supporting the expedition. “Adventure sports play a key role in shaping character, discipline, and national pride among young people,” he said.
The team comprises six trained mountaineers, including one woman from Tawang district, all of whom have undergone professional training at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang.
Adventure sports hailed as a beacon of hope for state’s youth
The expedition is being organised by Chau Expedition, a local initiative aiming to promote adventure tourism and youth development. The team is expected to reach Leh shortly before making their summit push. Their success could serve as a new milestone in Arunachal’s growing mountaineering legacy.
Tagit Sorang explained the decision to attempt Kang Yatse II. “It’s a perfect peak for those with some experience looking to build high-altitude skills. I summited it back in 2019. This July-to-September window is ideal for such climbs,” he said, also thanking the Department of Youth Affairs for its ongoing encouragement.
Namchoom took a moment to remember the tragic passing of Tapi Mra, Arunachal’s first Everester, during an expedition in East Kameng. “Despite the loss, climbers like Tagit Sorang and Kabak Yano are helping to rekindle the state’s mountaineering spirit,” he said.
