Arunachal Pradesh: 62nd Walong Day Set to Unfold With Grandeur and Reverence

Itanagar: The Indian Army is all set to commemorate the 62nd Walong Day with a series of grand events, paying homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought valiantly during the Battle of Walong in the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The celebrations are set to begin on 17 October 2024 with a solemn opening ceremony and wreath-laying at the Walong War Memorial, the place of remembrance of the brave hearts who laid down their lives defending our motherland.

The 62nd Walong Day will not just be a tribute to the past but a vibrant celebration of gallant spirit of the Indian Army. The meticulously planned month-long events are designed to both commemorate the past and to engage the local community and promote nation building. The month-long celebrations include battlefield treks, car rally, medical and veterinary camps, adventure treks, cycle and motorcycle expedition and the Half Marathon finishing at Walong. Each event symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and its dedication to keep the memory of the fallen heroes alive.

The Indian Army’s involvement in the Battle of Walong stands as a testament to the sheer bravery, dedication and an unwavering spirit of its soldiers. Facing severe logistical challenges in the harsh terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, the soldiers of the 6 KUMAON, 4 SIKH, 2/8 Gorkha Rifles, 3/3 Gorkha Rifles and 4 DOGRA fought with unparalleled gallantry, making the enemy pay dearly for every inch of ground. Their courage, even in the face of overwhelming odds, remains etched in the annals of Indian military history.

The upcoming events reflect the Army’s commitment to not only remember the sacrifices of the past but also to engage with the local community, fostering a spirit of unity, resilience, and patriotism. As the celebrations unfold, the Indian Army invites everyone to gear up and join them with renewed 'josh' to celebrate their hard work, to honour the legacy of those who made the supreme sacrifice and commemorate their contributions towards the nation. The 62nd Walong Day promises to be a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of Walong, ensuring that their stories of bravery continue to inspire the nation.