Arunachal Pradesh: Nirmala Sitharaman Participates in Swachhata Hi Seva Programme

Itanagar: On the third day of her visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, took part in the "Swachhata Hi Seva" programme organized by the District Hospital, Namsai, in observance of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The cleanliness drive saw participation from the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Chowna Mein, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Namsai, Shri Chow Zingnu Namchoom and other officials. Representatives from the State Bank of India and district staff and officials of the Namsai District Hospital also joined the event.

In addition to the cleanliness drive, Smt. Sitharaman participated in the Sarva Dharma Prarthana, a multi-faith prayer meeting, held at the District Hospital to mark Gandhi Jayanti. She also took the opportunity to meet with patients at the hospital.

The Union Minister's three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh included participation in various socio-economic developmental programmes aimed at supporting the region's growth.