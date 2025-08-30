Assam: 33 Illegal Infiltrators Pushed Back to Bangladesh, as Crackdown Intensifies

Chief Minister warns of stricter action ahead

In a renewed push against illegal immigration, Assam has deported another 33 Bangladeshi infiltrators, continuing the state’s intensified crackdown on undocumented entry across the international border.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development with a bold message:

"Now playing on illegal infiltrators playlist – Assam Police take me home, to the place I belong... 33 new infiltrators have been PUSHED BACK to where they belong – Bangladesh. BEWARE: Our stringent efforts continue and will further intensify in the coming days."