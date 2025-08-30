Assam: 33 Illegal Infiltrators Pushed Back to Bangladesh, as Crackdown Intensifies

Chief Minister warns of stricter action ahead
In a renewed push against illegal immigration, Assam has deported another 33 Bangladeshi infiltrators, continuing the state’s intensified crackdown on undocumented entry across the international border.
Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development with a bold message:
"Now playing on illegal infiltrators playlist – Assam Police take me home, to the place I belong... 33 new infiltrators have been PUSHED BACK to where they belong – Bangladesh. BEWARE: Our stringent efforts continue and will further intensify in the coming days."
69 Illegal Infiltrators Deported in Less Than a Week
This latest action follows closely on the heels of another major deportation operation on 25 August, when 36 Bangladeshi nationals were removed from Sribhumi and South Salmara districts. At the time, Sarma stated that such infiltration was changing Assam’s “demography” and infringing on the rights of indigenous people.
“Alert eyes, swift action. These illegal infiltrators will be pushed back to where they belong,” CM Sarma had tweeted, underlining the state’s zero-tolerance policy.
The total number of infiltrators deported in under a week now stands at 69.
Comments Spark National Debate
Meanwhile, the crackdown has triggered controversy after recent remarks made by noted activist and former Planning Commission member Syeda Saiyidain Hameed during her visit to Assam. Hameed questioned the government’s stance on Bangladeshi migrants, stating:
"What is wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. Earth is so large; Bangladeshis can live here."
Her comments have drawn criticism from several quarters, as tensions remain high over the issue of illegal immigration in the state.