Assam: AAMSU Holds Protest in ’s Bijni Over D-Voter Issues, Electoral Roll Revision

Guwahati: The Bijni district committee of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) organised a protest human chain in front of the Sub-Divisional Officer’s office in Bijni, Chirang district, today , demanding a permanent solution to D-voter issues and greater transparency in the electoral roll revision process.

The protest was held from 12: 00 pm to 1: 00pm to draw the authorities’ attention to alleged irregularities in the Special Revision (SR) process and the harassment of citizens in the name of electoral roll updates.

The organisation put forward six key demands, including a permanent resolution of the D-voter issue, the removal of irregularities in the SR process, and measures to ensure fairness and transparency in electoral roll revision.

AAMSU also called for an end to the harassment of innocent citizens during the revision process. It further demanded that irregularities in delimitation be addressed to ensure a reasonable balance between the geographical area of constituencies and their voter populations.

The organisation urged the authorities to stop any unjust measures that undermine citizens’ voting rights and constitutional freedoms.

It also called for equal rights and the protection of democratic dignity for all citizens.

Through the demonstration, AAMSU’s Bijni district committee sought to press the relevant authorities to address its demands and ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.