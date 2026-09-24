Assam: Around 4 Quintals of Marijuana Seized from E-Rickshaw in Orang

Guwahati: Today, Orang Police seized more than four quintals of ganja from an e-rickshaw at Benganabari in Orang. As per police’s statement, the cannabis marijuana found concealed inside the e-rickshaw during an operation in the area.

The suspected supplier, however, managed to flee the scene before police could apprehend him. Efforts are currently underway to trace and arrest the person allegedly involved in transporting the contraband.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the seized cannabis and identify its intended destination. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the large consignment.

The seizure is part of ongoing efforts by Assam Police to curb the illegal transportation and trafficking of narcotic substances across the state. Further details are awaited.