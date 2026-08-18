Assam: ATM Theft Attempt at Monabarie Tea Estate, Three Youths Detained in Biswanath

Biswanath: Gingia police have detained three youths in connection with an alleged attempt to steal money from an ATM at Monabarie Tea Estate in Assam’s Biswanath district on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 12:48 am on July 28 at an ATM located inside the Monabarie Tea Estate under Gingia Police Station. Following the incident, police launched an investigation and collected CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

During the investigation, police identified 20-year-old Swarup Bagh, son of Jiten Bagh and a resident of Monabarie Old Line, as one of the suspects. He was subsequently detained and questioned.

According to police, Bagh’s interrogation led to information about the involvement of other individuals in the attempted theft. Based on the information, police conducted an operation in the Monabarie Old Line area and detained two more suspects, identified as 19-year-old Ashik Mahananda, son of Balaram Mahananda, and 20-year-old Bitu Kumar, son of Subhash Kumar.

Police said materials allegedly used during the ATM theft attempt were recovered based on the information provided by the suspects and their identification of the locations connected to the incident. The recovered items were seized in the presence of witnesses.

A case has been registered at Gingia Police Station under Case No. 78/2026 in connection with the incident.

Police are continuing the investigation to identify any other persons who may have been involved and to determine whether the attempted ATM theft was part of a larger criminal operation.