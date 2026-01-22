Assam Becomes First State to Be Engaged in Oil Production in 2025: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Assam has become the first Indian state to be directly engaged in oil production following the discovery of hydrocarbons in the Namrup Borhat-1 well.
Calling it a milestone that reflects Assam’s forward-looking growth, Sarma said the discovery in the Namrup–Borhat block would strengthen state revenue and accelerate economic development.
“Assam is not only defined by its glorious past, it is steadily shaping new milestones. In 2025, Assam became the first State to be engaged in oil production with the discovery of oil in the Namrup-Borhat block. This will strengthen government revenue and accelerate the State’s growth,” the Chief Minister added.
Last year in July, the hydrocarbon discovery was made at the Namrup Borhat-1 well in Dibrugarh district following exploration by Oil India Limited, in a project where the Assam government holds a significant stake.
Describing the development as a "proud moment" for the state, Sarma underlined its strategic importance for both energy security and economic resilience.
Taking to social media platform X, he said, “@OilIndiaLimited has discovered hydrocarbon presence in Namrup Borhat-1 well, a well where the Government of Assam holds a significant stake.”
He added that the successful discovery ensures meaningful returns on investments in oil drilling and contributes to strengthening the country’s overall energy infrastructure.
"It not only validates our exploration efforts but also promises increased revenue and royalty for the state, while ensuring a steady supply of energy for the nation," Sarma said.