Assam: BJP Sets Development Agenda with ‘Sankalp Patra’, Promises Jobs, Industrial Growth and Welfare Expansion

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its ‘Sankalp Patra 2026’ for the Assam Assembly elections, outlining a comprehensive roadmap focused on industrial development, employment generation, welfare schemes and infrastructure expansion. The manifesto aims to transform Assam into a major economic hub and contribute to a developed India.
A key highlight of the manifesto is large-scale industrial investment, including the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor project and investment commitments of over Rs 5 lakh crore under Advantage Assam initiatives. The party said these projects will boost manufacturing, attract global industries and create employment opportunities for youth in the state.
The BJP has also set economic targets to expand Assam’s economy to $150 billion by 2031 and $300 billion by 2036. It proposed launching an Asom Electronics Mission with a Rs 1,000-crore corpus, development of Special Economic Zones and promotion of export-oriented industries to strengthen economic growth.
In the employment sector, the manifesto promises financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh for youth under entrepreneurship schemes, district-level job fairs, a digital employment portal and expansion of collateral-free loans. Skill training, startup support and improved career centres have also been proposed to enhance job opportunities.
For women empowerment, the party pledged phased enhancement of ‘Orunodoi’ assistance up to Rs 3,000 and expansion of coverage to more beneficiaries. The manifesto also aims to create 40 lakh “Lakhpati Baideos” through livelihood and entrepreneurship support programmes.
The BJP also focused on farmers and rural development, promising financial assistance to small and marginal farmers, subsidies for agricultural machinery, dairy support for poor families and improved agricultural infrastructure including cold storage and supply chains.
On infrastructure, the party proposed major investments in roads, expressways, airports, railway connectivity and river logistics. Plans for satellite townships, industrial cities and improved urban infrastructure have also been included to strengthen connectivity and economic activity.
Healthcare commitments include expansion of medical infrastructure, advanced treatment facilities and strengthening of hospitals under a major health investment programme. The manifesto also proposes improvements in education through new universities, technical institutions and skill development centres.
The manifesto further promises housing support, assistance to weavers, tourism development, protection of indigenous land and identity, and focused development initiatives for tea tribes and other communities. Overall, the BJP said the ‘Sankalp Patra 2026’ aims to accelerate growth, generate employment and ensure inclusive development across Assam.