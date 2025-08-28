Assam BJP Sets Stage for 2026 Polls with New Core Committee Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit

18-Member Panel Formed to Boost Grassroots Outreach and Election Strategy
Assam: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the formation of a new 18-member core committee for its Assam unit, just ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on 28 August. The committee was constituted with the approval of BJP’s national president, JP Nadda. Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia confirmed the development, noting that the panel will play a pivotal role in coordinating party activities, strengthening local outreach, and developing the roadmap to secure a third consecutive term in the state.
The high-profile committee includes several influential leaders such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, and national secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa. Prominent state ministers—Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu, and Ranjeet Kumar Dass—alongside former state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, have also been named to the committee.
In addition, the team features three state vice presidents—Ashok Bhattarai, Rekharani Das Boro, and Moon Swarnakar—as well as five general secretaries: GR Ravindra Raju, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, Pallab Lochan Das, Rituparna Baruah, and Anup Barman. Former MP Rajdeep Roy is also a part of the core team.
Special invitees to the committee include state BJP in-charge Harish Dwivedi, BJP’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, and co-coordinator V Muralidharan.
Home Minister Amit Shah to Review Plans During Two-Day Visit
Amit Shah is expected to hold key discussions with the new committee during his visit to assess ongoing preparations and align party strategies with national objectives. With this revamped leadership structure, the Assam BJP is clearly setting its sights firmly on the 2026 polls, focusing on grassroots mobilisation and cohesive party coordination.