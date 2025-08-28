Assam BJP Sets Stage for 2026 Polls with New Core Committee Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit

The high-profile committee includes several influential leaders such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, and national secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa. Prominent state ministers—Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu, and Ranjeet Kumar Dass—alongside former state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, have also been named to the committee.

In addition, the team features three state vice presidents—Ashok Bhattarai, Rekharani Das Boro, and Moon Swarnakar—as well as five general secretaries: GR Ravindra Raju, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, Pallab Lochan Das, Rituparna Baruah, and Anup Barman. Former MP Rajdeep Roy is also a part of the core team.

Special invitees to the committee include state BJP in-charge Harish Dwivedi, BJP’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, and co-coordinator V Muralidharan.