Assam Cabinet Approves Muslim Marriage Registration Rules, Announces Puja Benefits

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved the Assam Muslim Marriage Registration Rules, 2026, allowing members of the Muslim community to register their marriages under the new framework.

As per the Cabinet decision, marriage registration will initially be available through the designated registration system, with plans to subsequently extend the service to the panchayat level to improve accessibility.

The Cabinet has also approved a special festive-season payment for beneficiaries of the Arunodoi scheme. Under the decision, eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 in October, instead of the regular monthly assistance of Rs 1,250. The enhanced payment has been announced ahead of Durga Puja.

The Arunodoi scheme provides monthly financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries from economically vulnerable households. In another decision, the Cabinet announced that subsidised sugar and dal will be made available at Rs 100 each during October. The price is lower than the previously proposed rate of Rs 105.

The measures form part of a series of welfare and administrative decisions announced by the state government ahead of the festive season.

The Cabinet decisions are expected to provide additional financial support to eligible households while making marriage registration more accessible to members of the Muslim community.