Assam: Changes in Positions of Three Senior Bureaucrats

Guwahati: As per the orders of the Governor of Assam, changes have been made to the positions of multiple senior bureaucrats of the state.

Richand Ahmed, ACS, Additional Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Grade of Secretary (ACS Cadre) to the Govt of Assam will be taking over charge and is posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Mrigesh Narayan Barua, ACS, Additional Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Assam is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Grade of Secretary (ACS Cadre) with effect from the date of taking over charge and is posted as Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Assam.

Similarly, Kasturi Bharali, ACS, Additional Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Grade of Secretary (ACS Cadre) to the Govt of Assam with effect from the date of taking over charge and is posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department.