Assam CM Backs Bengal Cabinet’s Bold Step on India-Bangladesh Border Fence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday praised the decision of the West Bengal Cabinet to provide land to the Border Security Force for strengthening fencing along the India-Bangladesh border.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati after holding the first cabinet meeting of his second term, Sarma said that unchecked gaps in border fencing have long remained a concern in efforts to curb infiltration.

“Our fight against infiltration has been hindered due to gaps in fencing along the West Bengal stretch of the border,” he said, adding that border security in Assam alone cannot be effective without coordinated action in neighbouring states.

The Chief Minister reiterated that various organisations in Assam have consistently demanded complete sealing of the international border. He stressed that such demands can only be effective if border states take uniform measures.

Sarma highlighted that five Indian states, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and West Bengal, share borders with Bangladesh, with West Bengal accounting for the largest stretch.

He said the West Bengal Cabinet has decided to transfer land to the BSF within 45 days to facilitate fencing work across nearly 800 kilometres of the international boundary.

Calling the development “welcome news” for Assam, Sarma said stronger fencing in West Bengal would significantly reduce infiltration concerns in the Northeast.

He further maintained that securing the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal has remained a key priority in his political stance, arguing that border security there is crucial for the stability of the entire region.