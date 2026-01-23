Assam CM Concludes Davos Visit, Meets Over 200 Business Leaders

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state’s participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos concluded with productive engagements, opening up new opportunities for Assam.
Sharing details on social media, Sarma said the Assam delegation engaged with more than 200 business leaders and several changemakers during the visit, describing the state’s debut at Davos as successful.
“Wrapped up Assam’s successful Davos debut as I met over 200 business leaders and interacted with a host of changemakers,” the Chief Minister said.
He added that the discussions provided valuable learning and opened up new possibilities for the state.
“I head back to Bharat with a lot of learning and with a lot of new opportunities unlocked for Assam,” Sarma added.
The Chief Minister further said that a detailed account of the meetings and their outcomes would be shared after he returns to Assam, signalling follow-up action on the opportunities explored during the Davos interactions.
Earlier in the day, Sarma said the state will set up a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with the World Economic Forum as part of a long-term partnership to leverage global platforms for Assam’s development.
Sharing details of his meeting with WEF leadership on social media, Sarma said the proposed Centre of Excellence would focus on themes of both national and state importance.
“We have decided to set up a Centre of Excellence in Assam in collaboration with the World Economic Forum on a theme of both national and state importance,” he said.
The Chief Minister added that the partnership would enable Assam to benefit from WEF’s major global platforms, including its annual summits in Davos and other international forums.
In another post, Sarma said he held discussions with senior executives of PepsiCo, including CEO Eugene Willemsen and Vice President Caroline Berson, on supporting farmers and the company’s expansion plans in Assam.
He said the state government is working on a mechanism to ensure institutional credit for potato farmers through a tripartite agreement.
Sarma added that the talks also covered the progress of PepsiCo’s Nalbari plant and ways to strengthen the company’s engagement with Assam’s farming community.