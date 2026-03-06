Assam CM Condoles Death of IAF Pilots After Su-30MKI Crash in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep sorrow over the crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, which claimed the lives of two Indian Air Force pilots.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma conveyed his condolences to the families of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who died in the accident.
“Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is deeply saddened by the tragic crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI in Karbi Anglong, which claimed the lives of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purbesh Duragkar. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them in this moment of immense grief and loss,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.
The two pilots lost their lives after the fighter aircraft crashed during a training mission on Thursday night. According to the IAF, the jet had taken off from the Jorhat Air Force Station for a routine training sortie when contact with it was lost at around 7:42 pm.
The aircraft later crashed in a remote hilly area of Karbi Anglong, nearly 60 kilometres from the airbase. Residents of nearby villages reported hearing a loud explosion shortly after the aircraft went missing. Some locals also claimed they saw flames and a large fireball rising from the crash site.
Confirming the fatalities on social media platform X, the Indian Air Force said all its personnel express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved families during this difficult time.
Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the incident, describing it as a tragic loss for the nation. In his message, the Defence Minister said the courage and service of the two pilots would always be remembered with pride and gratitude, adding that the country stands firmly with their families.
The Sukhoi Su-30MKI, developed by Sukhoi and manufactured in India under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, is among the most advanced multirole fighter jets in the Indian Air Force fleet and has been a key component of India’s air combat capability since its induction in 1997.