Assam CM Credits PM Modi as US Reduces Tariffs on Indian Goods

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday welcomed the United States’ decision to reduce tariffs on Indian goods, attributing the move to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global leadership and diplomatic engagement.
Reacting to the development, Sarma said the tariff reduction marks an important moment for Indian manufacturing and exports.
“On behalf of the people of Assam, we wholeheartedly applaud Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his credible and globally respected statesmanship, which has elevated India’s influence on the world stage,” the Chief Minister said.
He also noted that wider market access for Made in India products would create new opportunities for youth, farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).
“Today marks a significant milestone as Made in India products gain access to an even larger global marketplace,” Sarma added.
The Assam Chief Minister further said the agreement would strengthen cooperation between India and the United States and open fresh avenues of collaboration between people of both countries.
He also highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump, ties between the world’s largest and oldest democracies are growing closer in pursuit of global peace and prosperity.
The United States has announced a fresh trade understanding with India under which tariffs on Indian goods will be reduced to 18 per cent, marking a significant easing of trade restrictions between the two countries.
US President Donald Trump said the decision followed a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Taking to social media, Trump stated that the tariff cut reflects the strong relationship between the two leaders and confirmed that India would expand trade ties with the US, including higher purchases of American energy and other products.