Assam CM Expresses Anguish Over Death of Four Youths in Bengaluru, Assures Probe

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the mysterious deaths of four youths from the state’s Mising community who were found dead in a labour shed on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Addressing the Media, Sarma said that the state government has initiated immediate steps to ensure a proper investigation and support for the bereaved families.
The Chief Minister assured that necessary measures are being taken in coordination with Karnataka authorities.
“I have instructed the police to promptly coordinate with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to carry out a detailed investigation. Steps are also underway to arrange the return of the bodies to Assam. I will speak with the Karnataka Chief Minister this evening to ensure complete cooperation and necessary support,” Sarma added.
According to police in Karnataka, the four migrant workers from Assam were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a workers’ shed at Mutsandra village in Hoskote taluk near Bengaluru on Saturday morning.
The incident has caused concern among local residents and migrant worker groups.
News agency reports identified the deceased as Jayant Sinde (25), Nirendranath (24), D. Taide (25) and Dhananjay (20), all from Assam.
Preliminary findings suggest the workers had cooked food inside the shed late at night and later went to sleep after closing the doors and windows.
Investigators suspect possible suffocation due to poor ventilation, though the exact cause of death will be determined only after post-mortem examinations.
Police said the victims were employed at a Coca-Cola warehouse and were staying in a temporary shed near their workplace.
The matter came to light after they failed to report for duty and did not respond to repeated phone calls, following which co-workers alerted authorities.
Personnel from Sulibele police station reached the spot and carried out an initial inspection.
The bodies were later shifted for autopsy, and a case has been registered.
Further investigation is in progress to establish the precise sequence of events.